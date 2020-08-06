EDITORIAL: Court reports without fear or favour - how we deal with cases...

One of the most important markings - which is a word for describing events, meetings or court sittings that need to be reported on - for a newspaper like The Nationalist is the local courts.

Clonmel District Court sits on a Tuesday and it is one of the most important markings in the diary. One reporter will cover a court sitting and they will rigorously take notes throughout the whole day on the hundreds of cases that could be heard.

They then come back to the newsroom and begin writing up the cases based on the news value of each case and whether or not it is in the public’s interest to report on the story.

The cases in the District Court, the lowest court in the justice system, are the “bread and butter” of any local paper.

Put simply, court reports sell papers because people are interested in reading about the digested cases without having to sit for eight hours in a courtroom.

They want to know what their neighbour got convicted of and they want an accurate representation of the facts. This newspaper is a conduit for that information, it is one of the paper’s most important functions.

One of the consequences arising from members of the public seeing a journalist in court, is the amount of people who call this office asking for their case not to be published.

The majority of court cases are heard in open court so there is transparency in the administration of justice. Public courts are a fundamental tenet of a democratic society.

As the courts head into summer recess, it is important to make it known - given the volume of calls the office gets about court reports - that this paper will never kowtow to the people who phone the office looking to have a case kept out of the The Nationalist.

We listen to every caller and occasionally it’s hard not to feel sorry for a worried mother or an embarrassed son or daughter.

But, no court report goes unpublished because a defendant calls groveling for the report not to be published for whatever reason.

We must report on the courts without fear or favour - it is essential for an independent press.