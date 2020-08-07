Tipp Fire Services lead tributes to emergency services after Beirut explosion

Tipperary Fire Services have paid tributes to emergency services after the Beirut explosion.

Three days on from the explosion at a port in Beirut, Lebanon, the number of deaths, injuries and scale of this devastating incident starts to become clearer.

Almost 160 deaths have been confirmed to date, with a further 5,000 injured and others still unaccounted for, this includes firefighters that had been battling the initial blaze.

Tipperary Fire Services said: "We know of one firefighter, 25-year-old Sahar Faris, has been confirmed to have died in the line of duty.

"The blast was heard 200km away and was said to have been the equivalent of a 3.3 magnitude earthquake. The shockwave destroyed windows up to 9km away from the original blast zone.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Beirut, the emergency response personnel, their families, friends and colleagues, and indeed all those affected by this tragic event."