Revealed: Number of electric car charge points across Tipperary

There are 23 electric car charge points - including five fast chargers - in Tipperary.

In a Parliamentary Question, Fine Gael’s Neale Richmond asked the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment about the number of public electric car charging points in operation around the country and the location of each one.

In a written response, Minister Eamon Ryan said: “There are currently 658 standard public charge points as part of the ESB eCars charging network which is supported by this Department in respect of the contribution the Climate Action Fund is making to the network.

“This is supplemented by a limited number of charging points provided by local authorities and retail outlets. In addition there are also 80 fast chargers and four high powered charge points, mainly on national routes.”

The location of the Tipp points can be found at www.esb.ie/ecars.