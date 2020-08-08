Over half of home loan applications to Tipperary County Council recommended to be 'declined'

Almost 60% of home loan applications to Tipperary County Council are recommended to be "declined" by the Housing Agency.

In a Parliamentary Question, Sinn Féin's Martin Browne asked the Minister for Housing about the number of applicants for Rebuilding Ireland home loans from each municipal district in Tipperary; the number that have been successful; the number that have been refused; and if he will make a statement on the matter.

In a written response, Minister Darragh O'Brien said: "The Housing Agency provides a central support service which assesses applications for the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan on behalf of local authorities and makes recommendations to the authorities to approve or refuse applications.

"Each local authority must have in place a credit committee and it is a matter for the committee to make the decision on applications for loans, in accordance with the regulations, having regard to the recommendations made by the Housing Agency."

The Minister provided the most recent figures, as at the end of June 2020, which revealed that in Tipperary there were 171 applications assessed out of which 72 were "Recommended to Approve" while 99 were "Recommended to Decline".