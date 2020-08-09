Tipperary gardaí alerted by members of the public to loose horses in housing estate
LATEST
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Clonmel Gardaí were alerted by members of the public to loose horses in a largely populated housing estate in the town over the weekend.
On arrival at the scene on Saturday, gardaí noticed the horses were in need of veterinary treatment.
The mare and her foal were seized and will now receive care and treatment at an undisclosed location.
An investigation has commenced.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on