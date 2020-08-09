Tipperary gardaí carry out roadside checkpoints over spate of dog thefts in the county
LATEST
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Members of the Clonmel Community Policing Unit and the County Veterinary Officer conducted roadside checkpoints on Saturday as part of a new Crime Prevention and Detection Initiative in response to the recent spate of dog thefts around the country.
Pictured above is Cooper - who was a very good boy and more than willing to help his friends in blue.
