Tipperary gardaí carry out roadside checkpoints over spate of dog thefts in the county

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí

Members of the Clonmel Community Policing Unit and the County Veterinary Officer conducted roadside checkpoints on Saturday as part of a new Crime Prevention and Detection Initiative in response to the recent spate of dog thefts around the country.

Pictured above is Cooper - who was a very good boy and more than willing to help his friends in blue.