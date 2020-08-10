Planning lodged for the construction of a 27 metre high mast in Tipperary

A planning application has been lodged for the construction of a 27 metre high free-standing communications structure in Tipperary.

Eircom Limited made the application for the development with its associated antennae, communication dishes, ground equipment and all associated site development works at Emly Eircom Exchange, Emly.

The development will form part of Eircom Ltd's existing telecommunications and broadband network.

A decision is due by Tipperary County Council on October 1 of this year.