Gardaí investigate burglaries in Fethard and Mullinahone

Gardai are investigating two break-ins at homes in the Mullinahone area and Fethard on the same night last week.

The lock of a garage at a house in Kilvemnon, Mullinahone was broken on the night of Thursday, August 6. No property was reported stolen from the garage.

Meanwhile, a laptop was stolen from a house burgled at Gort an Óir, Fethard between 10pm on Thursday, August 6 and 8.30am on Friday, August 7.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said gardaí don't believe the two break-ins were committed by the same people.

She appealed to anyone who saw suspicious activity in both these areas that night or has information that may assist their investigation into these incidents to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6122222.