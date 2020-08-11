Tipperary gardaí alerted to dogs being put into a transporter
Gardaí in Tipperary responded immediately after dogs were seen being put into a transporter.
At the scene, gardaí policing Cahir roads discovered it was bona fide transaction. The pet passport and other documents were inspected, which were all in very good order.
Gardaí are calling on the public to report any suspicious activity in their area.
