Gardaí investigating after man stabbed in Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating an assault in Clonmel, Tipperary.

The assault incident occurred today (Tuesday) at 9.30am on the Glenagad Road, Clonmel, where a man received an apparent stab wound. He was brought to South Tipperary General Hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The scene of the incident is currently being technically examined and house to house inquiries are being conducted in the area by investigating gardaí.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640 or the garda confidential line on 1800-666-111.