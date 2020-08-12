Planning green light for new industrial storage unit at technology park in Tipperary

Planning has been approved for a new industrial storage unit at a technology park in Tipperary.

Aidan Doherty Transport made the application for a new industrial storage unit at Tipperary Business and Technology Park, Knockanrawley, Tipperary Town.

The works will include an entrance and all ancillary works including roadways, turning area, perimeter fencing and connection to the public foul and storm water sewers.

Tipperary County Council attached fourteen conditions to their decision.