'Like bright shooting stars': Have you seen them? Meteor shower visible in parts of Ireland

"Like bright shooting stars", says forecaster Alan O'Reilly as a meteor shower is visible in parts of Ireland this week.

As Earth hurtles towards the Perseid meteor shower, stargazers have been able to observe heightened activity in the night sky.

A display of celestial fireworks is expected to peak before dawn on Thursday - producing up to 150 meteors every hour.

The astronomical event is associated with the dusty debris left by Comet Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the sun once every 133 years.

Each year Earth travels through the pieces left behind and can be seen as meteors shooting across the sky. Every year, the Perseids peak around August 11 and 12.

In a post on his Carlow Weather Facebook page on Tuesday night, Alan said: "I got one! Managed to catch one of the Perseids on Stradbally beach in the last hour.

"Great clear sky here and just caught one in top right corner of first image, 30 second exposure.

"They are like very bright shooting stars, go to dark area outside with no light pollution and look up at sky. It always amazes me how long exposure images on cameras can capture so much. A few more images here also without any Perseids."

If skies are clear, the Perseid meteor shower should be visible from about midnight until 5.30am GMT on Thursday.

The meteors from the comet - mostly no bigger than a grain of sand - burn up as they hit the Earth's atmosphere at 36 miles per second to produce a shooting stream of light in the sky.