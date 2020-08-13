Teen arrested in connection with Clonmel assault has been released without charge

A youth, aged in his late teens, who was arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with assaulting and injuring a man in Clonmel, has been released from Clonmel Garda Station without charge.

A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said the teenager was released from Clonmel Garda Station yesterday (Wednesday) and investigating gardaí are now preparing a file on the assault case.

A man suffered an apparent stab wound in the incident that occurred at Glenagad Road, Clonmel at 9.30am on Tuesday. He was taken to South Tipperary General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The youth arrested in relation to the incident was detained at Clonmel Garda Station for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to contact Clonmel Garda Station on (052) 6177640 or the Garda confidential line on 1800-666-111.