PICTURE: Tipperary gardaí receive multiple calls over horses loose on road
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Gardaí in Clonmel received multiple calls on Tuesday in relation to horses loose on the Fethard road.
Upon arrival at the scene, gardaí observed a horse running out in front of traffic.
While at scene, gardaí became aware of a young foal which was in poor condition and in need of food and medical attention.
The horses were all seized and are currently receiving the care they require.
Investigations are ongoing.
