Stunning! Charming three-bedroom cottage in Tipperary on sale for over €300,000

This versatile property in the countryside is on around four acres of land. This is a property which will appeal to those who enjoy the outdoor lifestyle and have an interest in horse riding either as a business or a hobby.

The property has a three-bed house with ample living space opening to courtyard surrounded by stone cut outbuilding all of which are in good condition.

To the rear of the house is the stable yard which is home to five boxes, tack room and indoor sanded arena, food store etc. A further outbuilding is home to bird coops and work/tool shed.

Concrete enclosed yards surround both the stable block and workshop area.

