EDITORIAL: Hard not to feel sorry for Tipperary 'wet' pub owners

The majority of the people running “wet” pubs are indignant at the decision to again delay the reopening of 3,500 licensed premises.

Their issue with this course of action - taken in the so-called best interests of public health - seems to be because of a perceived hypocrisy in the Government’s clemency for certain sectors of the economy and even within the hospitality industry itself.

Restaurants and hotels have been allowed to fill the void left by the sustained closure of public houses. If these businesses can cater for people “safely”, why can’t “wet” pubs?

Everyone knows there won’t be a return to the days of the communal high stool for a long, long time. Pubs can adapt too to the “new normal”, surely?

Local lockdowns in Kildare, Offaly and Laois over the weekend have also revealed the Government’s laissez-faire attitude to premises like meat plants - especially when compared to how pubs have been treated.

Travellers coming in from overseas are also seen by many to be more of a Covid-19 threat than allowing rural and urban pubs to reopen.

Why are pubs not being given the chance to be safe social spaces for patrons, Seamus Foley asks this week on page ten of The Nationalist.

Pubs have always had to adhere to strict regulations and no doubt they feel they could adapt to the virus.

Another key issue is many publicans are of the view that keeping “wet” pubs closed, but allowing off-licences to open - which in turn is leading to massive house parties - is even more dangerous than a screened-off environment of a public house.

There are legitimate concerns over whether all publicans would ensure their patrons strictly adhere to physical distancing. It would only take one pub to cause a cluster.

But it could take just one 18th birthday in a gazebo too? Or one table for four? Or a meat factory?

With the latest lockdowns and resurgence of the virus in some areas, will pubs reopen at all this year and what will that mean for the thousands of livelihoods at stake?