Free HSE programme for Tipperary adults with long-term health conditions

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare is offering a free, online group self-management programme for adults with long-term health conditions.

Called Living Well, it is to cater for adults 18 years and over and is suitable for people living with one or more long-term health conditions and/or caring for someone with a long-term health condition.

A long-term health condition is one which can be treated and managed but usually not cured. Examples of long-term health conditions include (but are not limited to): chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, diabetes, heart conditions, stroke, multiple sclerosis (MS), arthritis, cancer, Crohn’s Disease, chronic pain and depression.

There is one workshop each week, for six weeks, that last for two and a half hours. The workshops are delivered in a relaxed and friendly way, so that all participants can learn from each other. Two trained facilitators run the workshops each week.

Over the six weeks period, participants on the Living Well programme will develop skills such as goal setting, action planning and problem solving. Workshops also cover topics such as managing your medication, coping with difficult emotions, low mood and feelings of depression as well as communicating with family, friends and healthcare team.

Welcoming the availability of the programme, chief officer of HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH) Kate Killeen White said: “I am delighted to confirm, thanks to Sláintecare funding, that SECH will be delivering 25 Living Well programmes over the next six months. Programmes will be delivered at different times and dates, including evenings and weekends in line with the Sláintecare ethos – right care, right place, right time.”

Outlining some further detail of Living Well, self-management support coordinator for long term health conditions Kate O'Connor said: “Our programme is usually delivered in a classroom setting. However, during Covid-19 restrictions, it is available online. I am anxious that online delivery is not a barrier to participation. Therefore, the South East Living Well team will provide practical one to one sessions with anyone who would like to take part but feel they do not have the skills or the confidence.

“Living Well participants have reported that their confidence has increased and that they feel better able to make positive changes to their lifestyle such as exercising more. They also report feeling more connected to their community and have less feelings of depression and anxiety. This is exactly the positive boost that the many people living with a long-term health condition in the South East need right now in these uncertain times.”