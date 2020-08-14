Outbreak of Covid-19 at Golden mushroom plant

A mushroom plant in Golden has suspended all operations after an outbreak of Covid-19.

Earlier today the plant, Walsh's Mushrooms, confirmed that it had a single positive test in recent days with more positive cases following testing.It is understood that eleven workers at the plant have tested positive.

In a statement, the plant said: “Operations are being suspended after a member of staff was diagnosed with Covid-19 while in self isolation. Subsequent testing of close contacts has resulted in further positive cases.”

“As a business we have stringent measures in place to control Covid-19 since March and we have had no incidence of Covid-19 up to this point.”

“We are working with the HSE and all relevant authorities assisting in contact tracing and testing of all staff. We will use the opportunity to deep clean the plant during the temporary closure. Essential maintenance will continue at the facility.”

“The safety, wellbeing and protection of our employees, their families and the local community is our number one priority.” concluded the statement.