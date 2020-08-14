Community in shock after Covid-19 outbreak at Golden mushroom plant

An IFA leader who lives a few miles from the Covid-19 outbreak at a Golden mushroom plant said the community was in shock since the cluster was confirmed.

Erica O'Keeffe, South Tipperary IFA chairperson, said news of the outbreak came as "a huge shock" to everybody living in the area.

The IFA leader was speaking after it was confirmed that all operations at Walsh's mushroom plant in Golden were suspended earlier today (Friday August 14) following the outbreak.It is understood that eleven people have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Irish Army has been called in to assist the HSE in the village of Golden following the outbreak.

A testing centre is being constructed by the HSE with the assistance of the Irish Army on the grounds of Golden Church.

It is expected that the remaining 150 workers will be tested over the next twenty four hours.

Erica O'Keeffe, who lives in Cashel, said her thoughts were with the workers and their families during this difficult time.

"This is just such a huge shock for everybody living in the area. Our thoughts are with the families concerned and it is of paramount importance that everything is done to contain the outbreak and protect public safety," she said.

