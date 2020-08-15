Man found with injuries to hands and face after loud bang in neighbouring county

Gardaí in Kilkenny have arrested a man (mid 30s) in relation to the possession of explosives that occurred at a property on Church Lane, Kilkenny at approximately 7pm on Friday, August 14.

Gardaí were alerted to unusual activity at the property and the services of the Technical Bureau and the Army EOD team were requested.

Upon inspection of the property, the area was sealed off and one man was located nearby with injuries to his hands and face. He was taken to St Luke's General Hospital, Kilkenny where he was treated for his injuries.

The grim discovery on Friday evening follows an investigation by gardaí into reports of an explosion in the city on Wednesday night.

A loud bang was heard in the Church Lane area by residents.

The man has since been released from hospital and was arrested and is currently detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 30 Offences Against The State Act, 1939.

The scene remains preserved at this time and investigations are ongoing.