FEATURE: Carrick-on-Suir GAA Club’s new Field of Dreams

Carrick Swan U6 players with coaches Diarmuid White and Laura Dillon at the club's Cúl Camp at Páirc na nEalaí.

A derelict former caravan park blighted by drinking parties and rubbish dumping has been transformed into Carrick-on-Suir Swan GAA Club’s Field of Dreams.

Páirc na nEalaí is the club’s €800,000 new playing grounds at Ballyrichard Road, Carrick-on-Suir that opened its gates for its first training sessions and matches at the end of June following the lifting of the Covid-19 restrictions on GAA sports.

Where once the site was a NAMA owned anti-social behaviour blackspot with the roadside perimeter boarded up, it’s now teeming most evenings with children from as young as six years old to senior adult players pucking sliothars and kicking footballs in the shadow of Slievenamon.

A few weeks ago, Páirc na nEalaí hosted the club’s annual five-day Cúl Camp that was enjoyed by 92 children aged between 6 and 13.

Swan GAA Club secretary Sean O’Shea proudly surveys the pristine new playing fields and facilities from the windows of the top floor meeting room at the new clubhouse, formerly home to O’Dwyer’s Shop.

“There is a real feel good factor surrounding Páirc na nEalaí even more so from our neighbours and the community,” he says.

“They are so delighted and grateful at how it has turned out and that it’s a hive of activity most evenings, while adhering to social distancing guidelines of course,” he stresses.

The Swan Club’s traditional home has been the Fairgreen in Carrick-on-Suir town centre since its foundation in 1929.

The club also shares Davin Memorial Park with the neighbouring Carrick Davins GAA Club. Mr O’Shea says The Green, which boasts both a juvenile and general clubhouse, continues to be used for training and matches and will remain the Swan Club’s “spiritual” home.

However, the Swan Club had long outgrown its playing facilities at The Green and since the 1970s there was interest within the club in purchasing and developing a new playing grounds to accommodate its membership, which now stands at more than 450 juvenile and adults.

Mr O’Shea recalls they first began seriously planning for the new playing grounds in 2012 when the Swan Club Strategic Plan was drawn up.

Later that year the former caravan park at Ballyrichard was identified as the ideal site for the playing grounds and the club registered its interest in the property in 2013.

Mr O’Shea points out that the site is located just ten minutes walk from The Green thanks to a nearby railway footbridge and is situated on the road to Faugheen, which is part of the club’s support heartland.

“Two of our greatest hurlers Tommy and Willie Wall, who won All-Ireland senior hurling medals in 1945 and 1937 respectively, came from Faugheen.”

The proposal to purchase the Ballyrichard Road site got the thumbs up from the club’s membership six years ago. “An historic meeting of members voted in favour of purchasing the land and building on February 22, 2014,” Mr O’Shea recalls.

“The land was in NAMA and the building in NALM and these deals were concluded in March and October 2015.”

The plans to renovate and extend the shop to turn it into a clubhouse were drawn up by Carrickbeg based Jimmy Flynn of Flynn Associates.

“Mr Flynn has been a massive help all through the development. We applied for full planning permission in April 2016 and got it in April 2017,” says Mr O’Shea.

Work on clearing the site and creating two playing pitches began in July 2018. Shay Power Ltd did the heavy escavation work, the landscaping was carried out by Garry Flood Landscapers while the pitch grass was sown in late August 2018 under the watchful eye of agronomist James Healy.

Páirc na nEalaí now has a full regulation sized sand based playing pitch and a sand based training area.

The next stage was to develop the clubhouse. The former shop was extended and renovated under the leadership of William Barrett in early 2019.

Apart from the meeting/function room, the clubhouse boasts two full sized dressing rooms with showers and toilets, a referees’ room, disabled persons’ toilets, ladies’ and gents’ toilets, a kitchen and plant room.

There is extensive car parking surrounding the clubhouse.

“We now have a clubhouse to compare with the very best,” declares Mr O’Shea, who pays tribute to all the Swan Club members and local tradesmen who worked on the project.

“We gave as much business as we could to local business people.

“Nearly everything was done locally.”

Mr O’Shea estimates the Swan Club has spent close to €800,000 to date on developing Pairc na nEalaí. The club has received grant aid of €216,000 towards the project and fundraised the rest of the money.

Proceeds from the Swan Club’s weekly juvenile lotto draw, founded in 2010, have contributed greatly to the development of the Ballyrichard playing grounds.

As have a number of significant fundraising events such as the annual 12 Days of Christmas Draw over the past few years and a Swan Club Strictly Come Dancing contest that brought 10 bus loads of Swan supporters to the O’Loughlin Gaels GAA Clubhouse in Kilkenny where the event was staged in 2015.

Sean O’Shea and his fellow club committee members are already looking ahead to the next stage of Páirc na nEalaí's development.

“We are, of course, no way finished yet as we now need to apply a finished surface to the car park and install lighting and a hurling wall when funds allow,” he explains.

He says the club has many people to thank for helping it to develop Páirc na nEalaí and looks forward to doing this when they are able to host an official opening ceremony after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions on mass gatherings. In the meantime the Swan Club’s members will continue to flock to their Field of Dreams to train and play.