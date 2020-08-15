Man arrested as Tipperary gardaí seize drugs and 'deal bags' during raid on house

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí

On Saturday evening at approximately 5.30pm members of the Clonmel District Drugs Unit, Clonmel Detective Branch and the Southern Regional Dog Unit, searched an address at Cherrymount, Clonmel.

Suspected amphetamines with an estimated street value of €1,500 was seized along with digital scales, mixing agent, deal bags and a small amount of cannabis.

A man in his 30s was arrested and is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station.