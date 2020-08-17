Charming three-bed cottage in peaceful Tipperary location on sale for €220,000

A charming three-bed cottage in a peaceful Tipperary location is on sale for €220,000.

This cottage on two acres has been tastefully extended into a lovely family home. There is a spacious living room with exposed stone walls and stove. There is access from the living room to the sunroom and from there out into the rear yard.

The kitchen is compact but is well designed with plenty of floor and wall presses and a large range cooker.

Off the kitchen is a lounge/dining area which has a second stove and access to the rear. There are three bedrooms with options to increase this to four bedrooms.

One bedroom is currently being used as an office. There is one bathroom and one shower room. The property is designed with a "granny flat" in mind.

