Two vehicles seized in Tipperary - one for fake licence - at anti-crime checkpoint
LATEST
File photo
Two vehicles have been seized in Tipperary - one for a fake licence - at an anti-crime checkpoint.
Cahir gardaí were performing an anti-crime checkpoint over the weekend when they stopped a car.
The driver produced a licence which was confirmed to be fake using the Mobility App.
Both the licence and vehicle were seized and an investigation is ongoing.
Shortly after, the patrol car noticed a vehicle being driven poorly.
A check on the app showed no tax/insurance/NCT.
The vehicle was impounded with court proceedings to follow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on