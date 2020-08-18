Council to carry out remedial work after manhole causes some driving difficulties
Following representations from Labour TD Alan Kelly, Tipperary County Council intend to carry out some remedial work on the footpath between Monard village and the GAA Grounds gateway.
This will entail the restructuring of a manhole that has led to some driving difficulties and the clearing away of any vegetation bringing the footpath back to its original width.
