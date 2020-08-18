Tributes paid to 'popular card player' in Tipperary who passed away in her 106th year

The playing card group in Monard Community Hall wish to extend its deepest sympathy to the family, relatives, neighbours and large circle of friends of the late Mary Catherine Buckley (RIP) of Chancellorsland Emly who passed away on Monday, August 10.

In her 106th year, Mary Catherine, was a regular and a very popular card player at the weekly Monday night game at Monard Community Hall.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.