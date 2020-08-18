Tipperary community centre appeals for funding after being 'hit hard' by pandemic

The Community Centre in New Inn is open again under Covid-19 regulations.

The building project has been completed and paid for at a cost of €300,000.

The Centre has no debt but due to the pandemic their funds for day-to-day costs, insurance, etc. have been hit hard.

The committee said: "We find ourselves in the position for the first time of having to make an appeal and ask you for money toward the upkeep of the Centre.

"This can be done by making a donation any Friday evening up to Friday, September 25 from 6pm to 8pm. Members of the committee will be present at the Centre at these times.

"It will also be possible to donate through our new webpage www.newinncommunitycentre.com.

"A third option is to donate electronically to the NICC bank account and any committee member will be able to assist you with details.

"You can also donate directly to any committee member. Receipts will be issued.

"During these difficult times our options for fundraising are limited and we would very much appreciate your support."