New Covid-19 restrictions causing 'real anger and frustration' - Tipperary TD

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has called for the recall of Dáil Éireann from its summer recess to deal with the “total and utter confusion” over the imposition of the latest restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking after the new restrictions were announced on Tuesday evening, Deputy McGrath stated that there is frustration surrounding what he describes as "absolutely illogical" guidelines from the Government.

“We have moved back to a situation where essential freedoms have been restricted while the sources of the outbreaks and clusters remain open and untouched, and there has been little or no mention of dealing with the reasons for these outbreaks.” the Tipperary TD said.

“We have also moved to a situation where we can attend a wedding with possible strangers, but can only have six in our home at a time when we are due to send our children back to school next week. We can have only have 15 at training, but 30 can play on the same pitch for a match while we can’t have spectators. Many of these new restrictions make little or no sense and are causing real frustration and anger amongst the public,” Deputy McGrath continued.

Deputy McGrath also raised serious concerns about giving the gardaí increased powers to restrict the public's freedom without debate and scrutiny, and expressed concerns about the lack of engagement with the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

“We are returning to a situation where we are talking about giving our gardaí increased powers again. However, I have concerns about this and believe any new measures should be debated and scrutinised carefully in Dáil Éireann. During the initial restrictions there was weekly cross party engagement with NPHET," he said.

"However, it has been almost two months since we have had any engagement with NPHET and despite recent requests for a meeting with NPHET to the Taoiseach [Micheál Martin] and the Minister for Health [Stephen Donnelly], these have been refused.

“We cannot justify removing our essential freedoms endlessly and particularly without debate. It is totally unacceptable that these measures would be introduced at a time when the Government is on holidays. If the matter is so serious to limit our freedoms, then the Dáil must be recalled to have a full and open debate and to provide clarity on the matter," he added.