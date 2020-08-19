Tipperary County Council’s Severe Weather Team meet ahead of Storm Ellen

Met Éireann has issued a Status Orange wind weather alert for Tipperary, which will bring severe and damaging winds as Storm Ellen approaches Ireland.

There will also be spells of heavy rain, which will result in some flooding.

The weather alert is valid from 9pm Wednesday until 6am Thursday.

Unseasonably wet and very windy weather is expected from early Wednesday night until later Friday, with further rainfall and wind warnings likely. Strong winds at times may result in unsafe conditions and some disruption, especially over high ground, lakes and sea areas.

Tipperary County Council’s Severe Weather Team met this Wednesday afternoon to assess the situation and to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place in advance of this severe weather event.

"Arrangements have been made to issue an advisory through the local media this evening and to update the Tipperary County Council website. The position will continue to be monitored by the Severe Weather Team to assess the position," a council spokesperson has said.