BREAKING: Tress down and over 1,000 homes in Tipperary without power as Storm Ellen hits

There is a power outage in the Old Spa Road area of Clonmel as Storm Ellen makes landfall on Wednesday night.

There are a significant number of houses affected with over 1,000 homes without power.

It is expected to be repaired by 2am but please be patient as Storm Ellen makes her presence known.

Independent TD, Mattie McGrath said: "Thoughts are with the outdoor and emergency crews that are out on the roads tonight to try keep our services ticking over. Take care!"

Meanwhile, Cllr Imelda Goldsboro says a tree is down on the Glengoole to Ballynonty Road near Glengoole and a tree is down outside Fethard on the Clonmel Road. The road is passable but there is lots of debris.