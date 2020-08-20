Weather warning for Storm Ellen lifted in Tipperary but destruction still poses risks

A Status Orange Weather warning for Storm Ellen has been lifted in Tipperary but the destruction caused by the storm still poses risks to people.

A weather advisory remains in place from Met Éireann as well as a Status Yellow wind warning for Leinster.

It says: "Unseasonably wet and very windy weather is expected from early Wednesday night until later Friday, with further rainfall and wind warnings likely.

"Strong winds at times may result in unsafe conditions and some disruption, especially over high ground, lakes and sea areas.

"There is also a risk of flooding."