BREAKING: Irish Water working to restore production at water treatment plant in Tipperary

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to restore water supply to customers in Clonmel following Storm Ellen.

Areas affected by supply disruption include Davis Road, King Street, Coleville Rd, Gladstone St, Powerstown, Waterford Rd, Mountain Rd, Knocklucas and surrounding areas.

Crews are working to restore production at the water treatment plant as quickly and as safely as possible and restore water supply to homes and businesses in the affected area.

Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm this afternoon.

In a statement, Irish Water said: "We recommend that you allow 2 to 3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your water supply to fully return.

"Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a supply outage occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to restore normal supply to impacted customers.

"Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.

"For updates please see the water and supply services section of our website."