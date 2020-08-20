UPDATE: Covid-19 mobile testing facility to be setup in Golden this Saturday

A routine follow-up Covid-19 mobile testing facility will be set up at the old Creamery site, Golden on Saturday next August 22 following the outbreak at Walsh Mushrooms.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare do not comment on individual cases or outbreaks of Covid-19, in the interests of protecting the privacy and confidentiality of businesses and people who work in such facilities.

As matters relating to a production facility in Golden, Tipperary have been in the public domain, the HSE/South East Community Healthcare (SECH) would like to "reassure the public that this local outbreak situation is being managed very effectively and that the safety of attached staff, their families and the local community is our priority".

The HSE’s Public Health Dept. (South East) is working very closely with the business in question and has carried out a risk assessment.

A public health risk assessment is a continuous process during the management of an outbreak. Appropriate investigations are carried out and control measures put in place.

Following the risk assessment, the HSE/South East Community Healthcare initiated a contact tracing and testing process.

The testing process included the setting up of a mobile testing facility locally on Saturday last August 15.

The HSE/SECH appreciates the excellent co-operation of the local community, Tipperary County Council (including the Civil Defence), An Gárda Síochána and the Defence Forces in this respect.

The HSE/SECH would again like to reassure the public that the safety of all remains the priority and that this outbreak is being managed very effectively.