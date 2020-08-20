LATEST: Tipperary County Council issue 'live and dangerous' Storm Ellen warning

A considerable amount of trees fell during Storm Ellen, resulting in a number of roads being blocked across Tipperary.

Tipperary County Council crews are currently working to reopen roads and clear trees.

The council would appeal to members of the public not to remove trees due to possible fallen electricity wires which are live and dangerous.

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to restore water supply to customers in Clonmel. The areas affected by supply disruption include Davis Road, King Street, Coleville Road, Gladstone Street, Powerstown, Waterford Road, Mountain Road, Knocklucas and surrounding areas.

"Crews are working to restore production at the water treatment plant as quickly and as safely as possible and restore water

supply to homes and businesses in the affected area," a council spokesperson said.

Relevant updates are available on the council’s website.