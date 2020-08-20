'Carnage on the course,' Storm Ellen's strong gusts leaves trail of destruction in Tipperary
CREDIT: Tipperary Golf Club
"Carnage on the course," Storm Ellen's strong gusts leaves trail of destruction in Tipperary.
Tipperary Golf Club said: "Carnage on the course last night. If any member could give a hand there’s a huge clean up needed."
