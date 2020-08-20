'Carnage on the course,' Storm Ellen's strong gusts leaves trail of destruction in Tipperary

CREDIT: Tipperary Golf Club

Tipperary Golf Club said: "Carnage on the course last night. If any member could give a hand there’s a huge clean up needed."

Posted by Tipperary Golf Club on  Thursday, 20 August 2020