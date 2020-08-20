LATEST: Most recent incidents in Tipperary following destruction of Storm Ellen

Tipperary County Council and emergency services are working to clear a large number of fallen trees and debris after Storm Ellen.



These are the most recent incidents in the county:

* A fallen tree is blocking the Fethard/Cashel Rd (R692).

* The Clogheen/Lismore Rd (R668) is closed between Clogheen and The Vee due to a number of trees down.

* The Dungarvan/Clonmel Rd (R671) is blocked between Ballymacarbry and Clonmel due to a fallen tree.

* Holycross to Tobinscross Road closed

* There have been no further reports of a fallen tree on the N24 between Cahir and Clonmel.

* L3502 Newcastle to Knocklofty Road closed:

* Davis Road in Clonmel closed as part of roof of former Clonmel theatre and cinema which was damaged in Storm Ellen is on the roadway.

* Tree down around Glenbower, Carrick on Suir. Clonmel to Kilkenny road N76

* The R668 The Vee outside Clogheen

Independent TD, Michael Lowry said: "I am aware of a large number of Power outages in areas such as Cashel, Golden, Bansha, Cahir, Tipperary Town, Cappawhite, Cappamore, Nenagh, Templemore, Toomevara, Terryglass, Borrisokane, Lorrha.

"Please be assured that ESB are aware of these outages and repair crews will be dispatched when available and when it’s safe for them to complete the repairs.

"Many roads are flooded so if you do have to leave your home please do so under extreme caution.

"Please note the emergency contact numbers below should you need them.

* Emergency 999/112

* Tipperary County Council 1890 923 948 or 0761 065000

* Irish Water Emergency 1850 278 278

* ESB Networks 1850 372 999 & Gas Networks Ireland (GNI) 1850 205 050 - Have your eircode number when calling ESB or GNI, should you not know your account number.

* Have your phones and other electronic charged just in case."