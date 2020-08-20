South East pharmaceutical company confirm Covid-19 positive test result

An employee at a Waterford pharmaceutical company has tested positive for Covid-19.

Sanofi in the IDA Industrial Park, Waterford has confirmed that it is responding to the Covid-19 case and that the staff member is currently self-isolating at home.

"Our primary focus at this time is supporting them to a full recovery while also continuing to protect the health and wellbeing of the remainder of our team," a Sanofi spokesperson said.

"Sanofi Waterford has taken a range of steps to safeguard its employees during the current global pandemic. These include large-scale working from home since March 9 and promoting social distancing, hand hygiene, respiratory etiquette and mask-wearing. We have also changed how we operate our onsite catering to enable social distancing at meal times and switched to greater use of online meetings.

"Sanofi is committed to continuing to make every effort to protect its team while also maintaining critical operations at Waterford that support the supply of treatments to patients globally," the Sanofi spokesperson added.