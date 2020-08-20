Man awarded damages after he found mouse droppings in Weetabix! Take a look back!

Making the front pages of The Nationalist on January 20 of 1990 was a story about how the threat of a jail sentence facing four organisers of a blockade of Cashel roads on March 7 because of non-payment of court fines had been lifted following the payment of £400 at the local Garda Station by an anonymous source.

Cashel Garda Station confirmed that the fines had been paid and the four organisers of the road blockade, all members of the Cashel hospital action committee, will not now be going to jail.

They faced fifteen days behind bars if the £100 fines were not paid. The four people were aggrieved at the failure of the Minister for Health to ratify the decision of the South Eastern Health Board to site the single sector hospital in Cashel.

Meanwhile, Circuit Court Judge Diarmuid Sheridan awarded a Tipperary man £1,000 damages after he discovered mouse droppings in his Weetabix.

Also making the front page was a story about Mass Mutual, a vast high-technology insurance company with its headquarters in Massachusetts, USA, and it was coming to Tipperary Town to occupy a factory at Knockanrawley.