Irish Water tankers at numerous Tipperary locations this Thursday evening
Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, would like to inform the public that water will be available at a number of locations from 5pm this Thursday.
Tankers are already on site at the Tipperary locations.
Clonmel
- Dunnes car park (Davis Road)
- Free Car park at the dog track
- Little Island car park
- Kickham car park
- Suir Island car park.
Tipperary Town
- St Michael's School on Rosanna Road
- Tipperary Credit Union on Emmet st (off the Limerick Rd).
West Tipperary
- Cullen at the church yard
- Emly at the GAA field.
Irish Water would like to remind the public to adhere to all public health advice in relation to social distancing when collecting water from the tankers.
