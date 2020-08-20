Irish Water tankers at numerous Tipperary locations this Thursday evening

Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, would like to inform the public that water will be available at a number of locations from 5pm this Thursday.

Tankers are already on site at the Tipperary locations.

Clonmel

Dunnes car park (Davis Road)

Free Car park at the dog track

Little Island car park

Kickham car park

Suir Island car park.

Tipperary Town

St Michael's School on Rosanna Road

Tipperary Credit Union on Emmet st (off the Limerick Rd).

West Tipperary

Cullen at the church yard

Emly at the GAA field.

Irish Water would like to remind the public to adhere to all public health advice in relation to social distancing when collecting water from the tankers.