STORM ELLEN UPDATE: Tipperary houses will remain without electricity tonight

ESB Networks crews continue to work into the late evening to restore power to the remaining 70,000 affected customers, but some homes will remain without electricity tonight, predominantly in Cork and Tipperary.

Since early morning and despite challenging conditions, ESB Networks has restored power to more than 124,000 homes, farms and businesses across the country.

Crews from less impacted areas of the country have travelled to assist colleagues in repairing damage in the most impacted areas with more than 1,900 individual faults reported since early morning.

The areas most affected include Cork, Tipperary, Westmeath, Longford, Sligo, Roscommon and Leitrim.

The latest information on power outages and estimated restoration times is being continually updated on the PowerCheck App or www.powercheck.ie.

"We are advising all those impacted by outages that they should prepare to be without electricity overnight and into tomorrow, with small pockets of customers potentially without power beyond that. It is very important that any customers who use electrically powered medical devices should contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary," a ESB Networks spokesperson says.

In addition to safety procedures associated with power restoration, crews continue to work under all national Covid-19 protocols with respect to hygiene, social distancing and PPE.

"If you come across fallen trees, wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they may be live and extremely dangerous. Please report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999," the spokesperson says.

"If your fault is not logged, please report it at www.esbnetworks.ie or on 1800 372 999. Customers should have their MPRN available to access recorded information specific to their location. You can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates."

ESB Networks is reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Stay Safe, Stay Clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away. Report damage to ESB Networks at 1800 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully.

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost.

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored.

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames.

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries.

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.