Tipperary County Council crews working to clear blocked roads

Tipperary County Council’s severe weather and management teams met today to review the position in relation to the overall impact of Storm Ellen across Tipperary.

All national and regional routes are now passable, with further clearing completed over this afternoon and tomorrow.

A number of local roads remain blocked, with council crews working on clearing these and it is expected that this take until tomorrow to complete.

"We would ask motorists to please drive with care as council workers are clearing the debris from the road network," a council spokesperson says.

"The council would appeal to members of the public not to remove trees due to possible fallen electricity cables, which are live and dangerous. This situation does exist around the county."

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to restore water supply to customers in a number of areas in Tipperary which have been disrupted following Storm Ellen. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for heavy squally downpours and thunderstorms will bring a risk of spot flooding.