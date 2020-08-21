Tipperary business expanding 'across the border' into Kilkenny with massive new store

Excitement is mounting with Ronan Brett and staff of Brett’s Hardware Store Mullinahone as they prepare to expand and open their new store on Mill Street, Callan in Kilkenny.

The two-acre site, including several buildings which had been vacant for several years, was purchased from Mooney and O’Dea almost two years ago.

Extensive eco-friendly, energy efficient plans were drawn up and all buildings upgraded and extended. The 16,000 square foot store will open Friday, August 21. Initially, there will be a staff of 15 employed in the various departments.

There will also be a new restaurant on the site, which will be open six days a week serving lunches, snacks, sandwiches, cakes and takeaways.