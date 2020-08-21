EDITORIAL: Time for cool heads as virus clusters hit Tipperary and other counties

It was inevitable that the coronavirus would see a resurgence in the Premier County. Clusters like the one at Walsh Mushrooms in Golden or the positive case at the ABP plant in Cahir are going to become part of our lives.

How we contain these outbreaks and isolated cases is what will determine our fate as they happen more frequently over the coming weeks and months.

This is a crucial period in our six-month battle against the contagious Covid-19 virus. Given the surge in cases across the country (*over 1,000 new cases have been recorded in Ireland in just over a fortnight), it is hard not to feel like there is the swell of second wave rising up.

The next step could likely be further restrictions or another nationwide lockdown if the country’s positive cases stays on this trajectory.

The only thing that could save us is in the short term is that community transmission remains low.

Regional lockdowns are unlikely to happen again given the uproar after how the Laois, Offaly and Kildare lockdowns were handled and the leniency being given to Dublin which accounts for a huge number of cases on a daily basis.

The sheer size of Tipperary and the distance for some towns and villages in the county to Golden will have to be a factor in what transpires over the coming days and what public health decisions are made down the road.

The public has a part to play too in managing this virus - not just with regard to coughing and sneezing etiquette or hand hygiene.

We do not need hysteria or false news and rumour being circulated on social media. This is a time for calm and a measured response not just from the National Public Health Emergency Team and the Government - but from ourselves as citizens.

This is not a time for conspiracy theories.

We must trust in NPHET and heed their advice. It is the only way we will get out of this.

It’s important to remember, we may be six months into this but there is a still a way to go.

Now is not the time to falter.