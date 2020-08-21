UPDATE: Irish Water and Tipperary County Council working to restore normal supplies

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to restore water supply to customers in Clonmel, Cashel and parts of west Tipperary which are still impacted following Storm Ellen.

In Clonmel, there may be outages or intermittent supply to the town centre and some outlying areas over the course of the day as work continues to stabilise production at the water treatment plants serving the town.

Tankers will remain in place in the town at the following locations:

Dunnes car park (Davis Road)

Free car park at the dog track

Kickham car park

Suir Island car park.

In Tipperary Town, repairs have been completed and supply should be returning to all areas over the course of the day. In the meantime tankers will remain in place in the following locations:

St Michael's School on Rosanna Road

Tipperary Credit Union on Emmet Street (off the Limerick Road).

In west Tipperary, tankers remain in place at:

Cullen at the Church Yard

Emly at the GAA field.

Irish Water would like to remind the public to adhere to all public health advice in relation to social distancing when collecting water from the tankers

A number of customers supplied from the Galtee regional supply, including in some higher areas of Cashel, are also impacted at present by outages. Crews are working to restore supply over the course of the day.