Tipperary shop responds to 'rumour doing the rounds on social media' about Covid-19 case

A Tipperary shop has responded to a '"rumour doing the rounds on social media" that they have had a positive Covid-19 case.

Dolan's Supervalu in Cahir has said that is has come to their attention that there is a rumour online that they have a case of coronavirus among their staff.

In a statement, they said: "We at Dolan's Supervalu would like to clarify that this is NOT TRUE. From the beginning to the present day we have had no case of Covid amongst any of our staff.

"This can be clarified by the HSE as if we had we would have to report it to them. Hope this clarifies our position on this for you our valued customers. Thanks."