ALERT: Storm tracking over Ireland Monday night and Tuesday, says forecaster

Storm tracking over Ireland Monday night and Tuesday, says forecaster

CREDIT: Carlow Weather

The latest weather models continue to show storm tracking over Ireland Monday night and Tuesday, according to www.carlowweather.com

One model has the centre passing through Ireland with strongest winds in southern counties.

Forecaster Alan O'Reilly added: "Keep up to date with forecasts over next two days, this could be rough and also during daylight hours of Tuesday. One to keep a close eye on!"
 
 