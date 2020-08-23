UPDATED: Gardaí have seized 32 dogs worth over €120,000 that are believed to be stolen

Gardaí have seized 32 dogs that are believed to be stolen following searches in Swords on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí from Swords and Malahide, with the assistance of two Dog Wardens, discovered three Chihuahuas, four Pugs, one Jack Russell and 24 Dachshunds at the locations.

The Dog Wardens confirmed that the estimated monetary value of all the dogs would be in excess of €120,000.

All the dogs were removed to Ashtown Pound where they are currently being cared for and the owners of the dogs are due to be verified via their microchips where further enquiries will be carried out.