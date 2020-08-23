LATEST: Over 60 new cases of Covid-19 with Tipperary figure rising again

There have been 61 new confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to the latest figures published on Sunday by the HSE.

The number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Tipperary now stands at 637 as per statistics measured at midnight on Friday, August 21.

This is up from the 625 cases reported on Saturday - which was based on statistics measured at midnight on Thursday, August 20.

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre as of Sunday.

There has now been a total of 1,777 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, August 22, the HPSC has been notified of 61 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 27,969 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: "I know that at times we can all feel powerless against COVID-19. But we are not.

"Each of us has a range of simple tools at our disposal – knowing the risks, washing our hands, not touching our faces, keeping physically distant, avoiding crowds, limiting visitors to our homes, and wearing a face covering.

"But the most powerful tool of all remains our solidarity with one another – by encouraging each other to stick with the basic measures and by continuing to act and adapt together we can suppress the transmission of this virus once again."