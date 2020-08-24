'Outstanding': Stunning two-bed house in the countryside available to buy for €320,000

A stunning two-bed house in the Tipperary countryside is available to buy for €320,000.

This outstanding property is a small but well serviced equine holding with a very good two-bedroom residence on 3.51 hectares (8.67 acres).

The residence accommodates an entrance porch, entrance hall, living room, kitchen/diner, utility, and office at ground floor with two-bedrooms, walk-in wardrobe and bathroom at first floor. Outside is a stable block containing six stables.

To the rear of this is a yard with collecting ring, cattle and sheep handling facilities and an underground effluent tank and dungstead.

