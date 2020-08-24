PICTURE: Tipperary gardaí arrest learner driver on suspicion of drug driving
CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí
Tipperary gardaí have arrested a learner driver on suspicion of drug driving.
Cahir gardaí were patrolling Cashel on Sunday afternoon when they stopped a vehicle and discovered a learner driver driving unaccompanied with no L-Plates displayed.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis.
The vehicle was seized under the Clancy Amendment.
